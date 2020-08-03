Boston Globe Obituaries
LISA NOREEN GREALISH

LISA NOREEN GREALISH Obituary
GREALISH, Lisa Noreen Passed away on July 29, 2020 at the age of 38 in Ashburn, VA after a long and courageous battle with Breast Cancer. She was formerly of Dorchester and Braintree, MA. She was the devoted mother of Taylor Cole whom she held closest to her heart. Loving daughter of Rita (Conroy) Grealish and the late Patrick Grealish of Rosmuc, Co. Galway, Ireland. Sister of Susan and Stephen Lorgeree of Holbrook, Annie Grealish of Weymouth, Katie and Corey Clark of Dorchester, Patrick Grealish and his partner Laura of Galway, Ireland. Cherished Aunt of Erica, Gavin, Finn, Ryan, Aaliyah, Nathan and another baby girl on the way. Lisa served in the United States Air Force and dedicated her life to ensuring safety while working Insider Threat for the Pentagon Force Protection Agency. Lisa will be remembered for her wit, sense of humor, nonstop shenanigans and her loyalty to those lucky enough to have known her. Visitation will be at the O'Brien Funeral Home 146 Dorchester Street, SOUTH BOSTON on Thursday, August 6th from 4-8. Funeral Mass in St. Marks Church, 1725 Dorchester Ave. in Dorchester on Friday, August 7th at 11am. Relatives and friends are respectively invited to attend.

View the online memorial for Lisa Noreen GREALISH
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2020
