ROBINSON, Lisa (Swartz) Founder of Psychiatric Liaison Nursing Lisa (Swartz) Robinson, R.N., Ph.D., F.A.A.N., CS-P. of Peabody, MA, formerly of Plymouth, MA and Baltimore, MD, died July 5, 2019, at the age of 82, due to complications from cerebral amyloid angiopathy (CAA). Highly respected in academia, and widely published in her field, Dr. Robinson was the founder of Psychiatric Liaison Nursing. Dr. Robinson is survived by her daughters, Karen (Yosef) Levian, of Baltimore, MD, Susan (Mark) Lanoue, of Beverly, MA, and son, Bruce (Ally) Robinson, of Finksburg, MD, as well as her grandchildren, Evan Robinson, Danny Robinson, and Mielli Levian. A private Graveside Service was held at Arlington Cemetery in Baltimore, MD.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 3, 2019