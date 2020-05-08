Home

HOLLIS, Lisa S. Lisa Sara Hollis, 68, of Wells, Maine, formerly of Wayland, Massachusetts, passed away on May 8, 2020. Lisa was predeceased by her parents, Jean and Betty Weinstein, and her brother Josh. She is survived by her loving husband Jay and two daughters Julie and Annie whom she cherished dearly. There is nothing Lisa loved more than her wonderful dogs, trips to the beach to collect sea glass, and caring for her hummingbirds. Lisa will forever be missed.

Published in The Boston Globe on May 11, 2020
