|
|
WALLER, II USMC, Ret., Lt. Colonel Littleton Waller Tazewell Died on November 22, 2019, in Beverly, MA. He was born in Boston on November 13, 1926, to Admiral J. B. W. Waller, USN, Ret. and Agnes Means Waller. Littleton's nickname was "Tony." He was a longtime resident of La Jolla, CA before relocating in recent years to Wenham, MA to be near his daughter. Tony spent many summers in his grandparents' home at "Meadow Ledge," in Manchester-by-the-Sea. He graduated from Brooks School in 1945 and then went to the U.S. Naval Academy, graduating with the class of 1949. He became a Second Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps, following a family tradition started by his grandfather in the nineteenth century. His combat tours of duty included Korea (two Purple Hearts) and Vietnam. He was Aide to General Lemuel C. Shepherd and had tours of duty at Camp Pendleton, Junior School at Quantico, VA, Japan, HI, Butte, MT Reserve Unit, Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego, CA, Bangkok, Thailand and Coronado, CA. After having served over twenty years in the Marine Corps, he retired to his home in La Jolla, CA, where he became active in politics. He was particularly proud of his debates in favor of Prop. 13 in CA, and was instrumental in its passage. In his last years, he became very fond of drawing and painting, thanks to the encouragement of one of his caregivers. He is survived by his wife of 66 years Virginia Patterson Waller, and his daughter Wendy W. Waller, both of Wenham, MA, his son Littleton W. T. Waller, III of La Jolla, CA, grandson John Littleton Waller Daynes of Wenham, MA, granddaughter The Reverend Taylor Darlington Daynes of Ithaca, NY, his sister Mrs. William C. Loring of North Andover, MA, his nephews William C. Loring, Jr. and Timothy G. Loring, both of Beverly Farms, MA, and his niece Mrs. Anne Bordash of Jackson, NH. His Funeral Service will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church, 705 Hale St., Beverly, on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 11am. Burial at Arlington National Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, BEVERLY. If donations are considered, they may be made to the Wenham Fire Department Gift Account, 140 Main St., Wenham, MA 01984, or to St. John's Episcopal Church, 705 Hale St., Beverly, MA 01915. Information, directions, condolences at campbellfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 29, 2019