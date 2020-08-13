|
|
TORRONE, Livio Nicola Age 88, of Brighton, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2020 at his daughter's home in Ashland surrounded by his family, following an illness. Beloved husband of the late Frances "Jennie" (Constanzo) Torrone. Livio was born in East Boston on September 20, 1931 and was the son of the late Nicola and Maria Antonetta (Falce) Torrone. Devoted father of Lisa Zais and her husband Kenny of Holliston and Paula Torrone Maxwell and her husband Andrew of Ashland. Brother of Stella Cioffi, Josephine Fusco, Lydia Kelly and Thelma Stoddard. He was predeceased by his sisters Mary Vardenski, Angie Riccio, Constance Williams, Aurella Barrasso and his brother Anthony Torrone. Loving Papa of Nicholas and Talia Zais, David, Matthew and Stephen Maxwell. Also survived by several loving nieces and nephews. Livio served in the United States Army. Visiting Hours in the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON, on Monday, August 17th from 8-10am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Columbkille Church, 321 Market Street, Brighton, at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment Newton Cemetery. Donations in Livio's memory may be made to Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Charitable Service Trust, 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020