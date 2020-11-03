1/1
LIVIO P. "LEE" MARINELLI
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LIVIO's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARINELLI, Livio P. "Lee" Age 95, of Stoughton, MA and Albany, NH passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 29th in the company of his loved ones. Born in Casale, Italy, Livio immigrated to the United States in 1928 to start a new life with his family. A Merchant Marine veteran, Livio was a man of faith, family and country. A successful home builder and self-made entrepreneur. An avid hunter, fisherman and gardener. A travel enthusiast, his favorite destination was his native country, Italy. Husband to the late Louise (Raymond) Marinelli and loving father to Frederick "Fred" Marinelli and his wife Jane of Easton. The cherished grandfather of Kristen Marinelli of Stoughton, Kelly Marinelli of Stoughton, Kimberlee Marinelli of Davis, CA, James Marinelli of Easton and great-grandfather to Kayleigh Marinelli of Stoughton. A beloved brother to Lina Carrachino of Milford, Lelia Benthale of Garden Grove, CA, Louise Marinelli of Norwood, Laura Ferrara and husband Ronald of Dedham, Linda Saro of Hampton, NH and the late Luciano and Loreto Marinelli. Livio is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectively invited to attend Visiting Hours the morning of November 6, 2020 from 8:30 to 10:00 AM at the Kane Funeral Home and Cremations Services, 605 Washington Street (Route 138), EASTON, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00AM at the Immaculate Conception Church, 122 Canton Street, Stoughton. Private family interment will be held at the Highland Cemetery in Norwood. All memorial services will require a mask and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be sent to the American Heart Association, 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451 or online made at www2.heart.org For directions or condolences, visit www.kanefuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
08:30 - 10:00 AM
Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
605 Washington St
Easton, MA 02375
508-238-4269
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 3, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved