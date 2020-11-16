MARINCIC, Dr. Ljiljana (Rubinic) Of Naples, Florida, and formerly of Winchester, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on 7 November, 2020 at the age of 87, with her family at her side. A retired researcher and professor, she was born in Croatia in 1933. She received her doctorate in chemistry from the University of Zagreb in 1963 and did a postdoctoral fellowship at the University of Ottawa in Canada. She arrived in Winchester, Massachusetts with her husband and two children in 1966 to seek the opportunities this country offered, and proceeded to live the American Dream. She began her career in the United States at MIT, then worked for Ionics, Inc., doing research in water desalinization, followed by research on implantable glucose sensors at Giner, Inc. for Harvard's Joslin Diabetes Center, and finally taught chemistry at Boston College before retiring to enjoy her grandchildren. She was the beloved wife of Dr. Nikola Marincic, loving mother of Lidija Ortloff and her husband Commander Fredrick Ortloff, and of Captain Tomislav Marincic and his wife Kate Marincic, adored grandmother of Kristina Lister and her husband Zachary Lister, of Alexandar Ortloff and his partner Serena Tang, and of Nathan Marincic and his partner Eleanor Jacques, dear sister of Vesna Grobenski and her husband Dr. Zvonimir Grobenski. She is also survived by countless nephews, nieces, cousins, in-laws, friends and colleagues.
Lili was a bright light in all our lives and and we owe her a debt of gratitude for her unwavering support of her family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Due to the dangers of the pandemic, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date, and interment will be at Wildwood Cemetery in Winchester, Massachusetts. For online condolences, please visit www.lanefuneral.com
