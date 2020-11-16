1/1
DR. LJILJANA (RUBINIC) MARINCIC
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LJILJANA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARINCIC, Dr. Ljiljana (Rubinic) Of Naples, Florida, and formerly of Winchester, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on 7 November, 2020 at the age of 87, with her family at her side. A retired researcher and professor, she was born in Croatia in 1933. She received her doctorate in chemistry from the University of Zagreb in 1963 and did a postdoctoral fellowship at the University of Ottawa in Canada. She arrived in Winchester, Massachusetts with her husband and two children in 1966 to seek the opportunities this country offered, and proceeded to live the American Dream. She began her career in the United States at MIT, then worked for Ionics, Inc., doing research in water desalinization, followed by research on implantable glucose sensors at Giner, Inc. for Harvard's Joslin Diabetes Center, and finally taught chemistry at Boston College before retiring to enjoy her grandchildren. She was the beloved wife of Dr. Nikola Marincic, loving mother of Lidija Ortloff and her husband Commander Fredrick Ortloff, and of Captain Tomislav Marincic and his wife Kate Marincic, adored grandmother of Kristina Lister and her husband Zachary Lister, of Alexandar Ortloff and his partner Serena Tang, and of Nathan Marincic and his partner Eleanor Jacques, dear sister of Vesna Grobenski and her husband Dr. Zvonimir Grobenski. She is also survived by countless nephews, nieces, cousins, in-laws, friends and colleagues.

Lili was a bright light in all our lives and and we owe her a debt of gratitude for her unwavering support of her family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Due to the dangers of the pandemic, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date, and interment will be at Wildwood Cemetery in Winchester, Massachusetts. For online condolences, please visit www.lanefuneral.com Lane Funeral Home

Winchester

781.729.2580

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lane Funeral Service, Inc
760 Main Street
Winchester, MA 01890
(781) 729-2580
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved