BUSSELL, Lloyd B. Jr. Of Orleans and Westford, August 9. Husband of Dorothy Erikson. Father of Jennifer Bussell of Los Angeles, CA, Michael Bussell of Westford, Eric Bussell of Haverhill and Renee Bussell Opperman and her husband, Matt, of Newton Upper Falls. Brother of William Bussell and his wife, Karen, of North Andover, Virginia Hiltz and her husband, Paul, of Woburn, and the late Barbara Hentschel O'Brien and her husband, Jack, of Burlington and Plymouth. Grandfather of Brennan Bussell, 13, and Matthew Opperman, 9, both of Newton Upper Falls. Lloyd is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Lloyd will be missed by many but will be "Forever Remembered." Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Lloyd's name may be made to the , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. . Arrangements under the direction of the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON. For obituary and online guestbook see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net Retired Vice President of Kronos Inc., Lowell.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2020