ALLEN, Lloyd C. Age 92, of Ashburnham, formerly of Boston and Braintree. Husband of Isabell (Beaton) Allen; father of Jane Allen and partner Tom Vecchione of Quincy, Lloyd Allen of Pompano Beach, FL, Donna Carrera and husband Eric of Milton, Nancy Gavaza and husband Dave of Marshfield, and Dan Allen and wife Christy of Ashburnham; also survived by 11 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, sisters, Eva Lewis of Stoughton and Pauline Underhay of PEI, Canada.
Private Funeral Services will be held in Peoples Church, Ashburnham. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Memorial donations to Peoples Church, 56 Main Street, Ashburnham, MA 01430. Arrangements by Stone-Ladeau Funeral home, 343 Central St., WINCHENDON.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020