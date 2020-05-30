Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home - Winchendon
343 Central Street
Winchendon, MA 01475
978-297-0077
Resources
More Obituaries for LLOYD ALLEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LLOYD C. ALLEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LLOYD C. ALLEN Obituary
ALLEN, Lloyd C. Age 92, of Ashburnham, formerly of Boston and Braintree. Husband of Isabell (Beaton) Allen; father of Jane Allen and partner Tom Vecchione of Quincy, Lloyd Allen of Pompano Beach, FL, Donna Carrera and husband Eric of Milton, Nancy Gavaza and husband Dave of Marshfield, and Dan Allen and wife Christy of Ashburnham; also survived by 11 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, sisters, Eva Lewis of Stoughton and Pauline Underhay of PEI, Canada.

Private Funeral Services will be held in Peoples Church, Ashburnham. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Memorial donations to Peoples Church, 56 Main Street, Ashburnham, MA 01430. Arrangements by Stone-Ladeau Funeral home, 343 Central St., WINCHENDON.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LLOYD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home - Winchendon
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -