CUTLER, Lloyd Ilsley Of Chestnut Hill, and Southern Pines, NC, died peacefully October 28, 2019, at First Health Hospice House in Pinehurst, NC. Lloyd was born October 29, 1927, in Milwaukee, WI. She was the daughter of Charles F. Ilsley and Judith Jenks Ilsley. Lloyd will be remembered by family and friends as a woman of unparalleled strength and character. She had a wonderful sense of humor, loved good conversation, and never shied away from strong opinions when it came to American culture and politics. Lloyd was known for her uncanny ability to raise money, and worked in fundraising and development for many nonprofits and political campaigns. In her early years, she worked for candidates including Elliot Richardson, Charles C. Cabot, and Martin Linsky. In 1976, Lloyd was the director of President Gerald Ford's fundraising visit to Boston that ended with a spectacular evening event at the Boston Museum of Science. Lloyd was also instrumental in helping her husband Donald F. Cutler, Jr. fund and launch FCD Educational Services, a nonprofit drug and alcohol education organization originally based in Needham, MA and now part of Hazelton Betty Ford Foundation. Lloyd sat on many Boards of Directors, as well, including The Massachusetts General Hospital, The Salisbury School in Salisbury, CT, and The O'Neal School in Pinehurst, NC. A tireless volunteer throughout her life, Lloyd knew instinctively that she had been given so much in life and she would always do her best to give back. Lloyd was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles J. Coulter, Jr., her second husband, Donald F. Cutler, Jr., and her brother, Charles F. Ilsley, Jr. She is survived by her step-brothers Robert Fitzgerald and Thomas Fitzgerald, six children, Wendy C. Goodrich, Cheryl S. Coulter, Charles J. Coulter, 3rd, Christopher G. Cutler, Geoffrey I. Cutler, Gregory T. Cutler, her step-children Donald F. Cutler, 3rd, Naneen C. Ijams, ten grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial gifts be made to any of the organizations Lloyd so adored. In Boston: Massachusetts General Hospital and WGBH. In Southern Pines, NC: The Sunrise Theater, The Weymouth Center, The Arts Council of Moore County and in Pinehurst, NC: The O'Neal School. Private family Memorial Service to be announced.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 10, 2019