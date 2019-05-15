|
DICKSON, Lloyd L. Passed away peacefully in his home in Florida on May 12, 2019 at the age of 95. He was a loving and loved man. He made people smile, living his philosophy in finding humor in everything, he loved to laugh. Lloyd will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Visiting Hours: Friends and family are welcome to join in the Celebration of his Life on June 7th from 4 to 8 at the American Legion Hall, 44 Taylor St., Saugus, MA. In a private ceremony, Lloyd will be paced in his final resting place in Bethel, VT.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2019