|
|
BOREEN, Lois A. Age 85, Friday, April 10, 2020. Daughter of the late Walter Golwyn and Betty (Subin) Golwyn. Wife of the late Henry I. Boreen. Loving mother of Stuart and his wife Joan of Bethlehem, PA and Susan Hailman and her husband Eric of Lexington, MA, and grandmother of Kevin and Michael Boreen and Joshua and Alexander Hailman. Sister of the late Dr. Daniel Golwyn. Beloved aunt and great-aunt. Born and raised in Philadelphia, Lois earned a Bachelor's degree in Home Economics from Temple University's Teachers' College. She worked as a hospital dietitian and an educator. A "people person" and a lifelong learner, her interests included spending time with family and friends, travel, gardening, crafting, and reading. Her warmth, generous nature, humor, curiosity, and sense of fun will be greatly missed. Private Services are being held. Donations in Lois's memory may be made to Hadassah or to the medical research organization of your choice. www.brezniakfd.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020