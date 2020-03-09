|
|
CASTAGNO, Lois A. (Marsh) Retired School Crossing Guard Of Belmont, March 8. Beloved wife of the late Ralph J. Castagno, Sr. for over 64 years. Dear and devoted mother of Ralph J. Castagno, Jr. and his wife, Lynne of Tyngsboro, Michael H. Castagno and his wife, Doris of Arvada, CO, Sandra Castagno of Nashua, NH and the late David A. Castagno. Sister of Dorothy Freeman of Belmont, Helen Cutting of Arlington and the late William and Henry Marsh. Loving Grammy of Ralph J. Castagno, III, Christine M. Foster, Jenny Luthye, Crystal Castagno, David Castagno, Sydney Castagno, TJ Rhone and Kylie Rhone and loving Grammy G of 8 great-grandchildren. A private Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lois' memory to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 would be sincerely appreciated. swdfuneralhome.com Short, Williamson & Diamond Belmont 617.484.6900
View the online memorial for Lois A. (Marsh) CASTAGNO
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 12, 2020