|
|
MAMMONE, Lois A. (Colantuoni) Of Dedham, MA, died on June 2, 2019, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Steven J. Mammone for 53 years. Daughter of the late Louis Colantuoni. Devoted mother of Steven M. Mammone and his wife Margaret, Jason L. Mammone all of Dedham. Grandmother of Steven Thomas, Olivia, Matthew and Adam. Sister of Richard Colantuoni of Norfolk, David Colantuoni of NH, Robert Colantuoni of Dedham and the late Grace Morin. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, on Saturday at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary Church, Dedham at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours on Friday from 4-8pm. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made in Lois' memory to , 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923, or online at www.CareDimensions.org. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781 326 0500
Published in The Boston Globe from June 5 to June 6, 2019