MAYNARD, Lois A. (LaFlamme) Of Malden, September 9, 2019. Mother of Donna Fronduto and her late husband Gary. Grandmother of Alex and Nicholas Fronduto. Lifetime partner of the late Anthony Fronduto. Also survived by Alan, John, Anthony, Robert and Deborah Fronduto. Graveside Services will be held on Monday, September 16, at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, 185 Lake St., Peabody at 11 o'clock. Please meet at cemetery entrance. Arrangements by Magrath Funeral Home.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 15, 2019