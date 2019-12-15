Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
9 Herbert St.
Melrose, MA
LOIS A. MCCARTHY

LOIS A. MCCARTHY Obituary
McCARTHY, Lois A. Of Windham, NH, formerly of Melrose, December 13th, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Louis F. McCarthy. Sister of Robert Ward & his wife Linda of Andover, Nancy Craddock & her late husband Wayne of Windham, NH, and Richard Ward of Melrose. Also survived by several nieces & nephews. Visiting Hours will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Friday, December 20th, from 4-8 PM. Funeral from the Gately Funeral Home on Saturday, December 21st, at 9 AM, followed by a 10 AM Funeral Mass at St. Mary's Church, 9 Herbert St., Melrose. Interment in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. For the obituary & directions please visit gatelyfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 16, 2019
