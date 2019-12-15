|
McCARTHY, Lois A. Of Windham, NH, formerly of Melrose, December 13th, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Louis F. McCarthy. Sister of Robert Ward & his wife Linda of Andover, Nancy Craddock & her late husband Wayne of Windham, NH, and Richard Ward of Melrose. Also survived by several nieces & nephews. Visiting Hours will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Friday, December 20th, from 4-8 PM. Funeral from the Gately Funeral Home on Saturday, December 21st, at 9 AM, followed by a 10 AM Funeral Mass at St. Mary's Church, 9 Herbert St., Melrose. Interment in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. For the obituary & directions please visit gatelyfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 16, 2019