Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Saint Joseph's Cemetery
Summer Street
Plymouth, MA
LOIS A. (MONTANARI) QUINN

LOIS A. (MONTANARI) QUINN Obituary
QUINN, Lois A. (Montanari) Of Taunton, formerly of Norwood, January 28, 2020, age 77. Loving mother of Stephanie Rider and her husband Michael of Beaverton, Oregon and Jennifer Blum of San Francisco, California. Cherished grandmother of Skyler and Shay. Beloved longtime companion of George McAuliffe of Sharon. Devoted daughter of Ralph and Alice (Lukosi) Montanari. Sister of Arlene Leary and her late husband John of Florida and Andrea Crook and her husband James of Vermont. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Lois' Graveside Service in Saint Joseph's Cemetery, Summer Street, Plymouth, on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Visiting Hours are respectfully omitted at the request of Lois's family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 30, 2020
