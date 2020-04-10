|
SIMES, Lois A. (Little) Of North Reading, formerly of Lynnfield, March 12, 2020, age 89. Beloved wife of the late John B. Simes. Loving mother of Karen Simes Kornacki and her husband Alan S. Kornacki and Daniel J. Simes and his former wife Gail Manzelli, all of North Reading, and mother of the late Bonnie Simes, grandmother of Evan C. Kornacki of Houston, TX, sister of the late Gordon Little, Richard Little and Phyllis Reed, sister-in-law of Jean Little of Tucson, AZ and Elaine Little of Lynn. She was the loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the and all the family and friends for all their love and support given to Lois. A private Graveside will be held at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Peabody, at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her memory to Union Congregational Church, 148 Haverhill St., North Reading, MA 01864, , PO Box 1909, Framingham, MA 01701-1909, Kelly Taranto, Gift Officer, , 333 Wyman St., Suite 100, Waltham, MA 02451, c/o Kelly Taranto, Gift Officer. Croswell Funeral Home North Reading (978) 664-3031 www.croswellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 11, 2020