Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 269-1600
Resources
More Obituaries for LOIS FOLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LOIS ANN (POTTS) FOLEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LOIS ANN (POTTS) FOLEY Obituary
FOLEY, Lois Ann (Potts) Of South Boston, passed away on April 28, 2020. Beloved wife of Robert F. Foley. Devoted sister of Elizabeth Connors of Readville, Joseph L. Potts of Braintree and the late Virginia Curran and Joan Nee. Beloved sister-in-law of John Foley and his wife Sarah of Hanover. Aunt of John Foley and his wife Amber of Mashpee and survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Service and Interment private. Lois was a longtime teacher at the Dante Alighieri and Samuel Adams Schools in East Boston and a school coordinator in the Read to a Child Program in the City of Boston. She was also a late member of the Castle Island Association and Boston Teachers Union (Retired Teachers Chapter). In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Lois may be made to Marian Manor, 130 Dorchester Street, South Boston, MA 02127. O'Brien Funeral Home

617 269 1600 South Boston
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LOIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -