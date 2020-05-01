|
FOLEY, Lois Ann (Potts) Of South Boston, passed away on April 28, 2020. Beloved wife of Robert F. Foley. Devoted sister of Elizabeth Connors of Readville, Joseph L. Potts of Braintree and the late Virginia Curran and Joan Nee. Beloved sister-in-law of John Foley and his wife Sarah of Hanover. Aunt of John Foley and his wife Amber of Mashpee and survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Service and Interment private. Lois was a longtime teacher at the Dante Alighieri and Samuel Adams Schools in East Boston and a school coordinator in the Read to a Child Program in the City of Boston. She was also a late member of the Castle Island Association and Boston Teachers Union (Retired Teachers Chapter). In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Lois may be made to Marian Manor, 130 Dorchester Street, South Boston, MA 02127. O'Brien Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020