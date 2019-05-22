|
GOULSTON, Lois Ann (Finger) Of Chestnut Hill, age 92, on May 22, 2019. Beloved wife of Benjamin Goulston with whom she shared 69 years. Devoted mother of Diane Gertel (Alan) and Iris Madison (Alan). Loving grandmother of Heather Herman (Bill), Wendy Gertel (Cody), and Stephanie Madison (Buddy Khan). Cherished great-grandmother of Brooke, Kelsey, and Coco. Dear sister of the late Ruth Harmon (Sidney) and Dr. Leonard Finger (Marilyn). Also survived by many treasured nieces and nephews. Services at Temple Emeth, 194 Grove St., Chestnut Hill, MA, Friday, May 24, 2019 at 11:00 am. Following Interment at Sharon Memorial Park, Memorial Observance will be held at Hampton Place, 77 Florence St., Newton until 8:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 23, 2019