1/1
LOIS ANN (GOLDSBURY) MACY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LOIS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MACY, Lois Ann (Goldsbury) Age 93, and longtime Concord resident, passed away peacefully on September 9, 2020 in Concord. Lois was the wife of the late Thomas White Macy, Jr., with whom she shared a 52-year marriage. Lois is survived by her daughter Virginia of Concord, and her son Thomas of Acton, as well as her grandchildren Kristin and Thomas of Acton. It is with great love that we remember our mother and grandmother. Due to pandemic restrictions, a private Service will be held in Warwick, MA. To share a memory or offer a condolence, visit: www.concordfuneral.com

View the online memorial for Lois Ann (Goldsbury) MACY


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Concord Funeral Home
Director - Glenn D. Burlamachi, CFSP
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-3388
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved