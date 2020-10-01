MACY, Lois Ann (Goldsbury) Age 93, and longtime Concord resident, passed away peacefully on September 9, 2020 in Concord. Lois was the wife of the late Thomas White Macy, Jr., with whom she shared a 52-year marriage. Lois is survived by her daughter Virginia of Concord, and her son Thomas of Acton, as well as her grandchildren Kristin and Thomas of Acton. It is with great love that we remember our mother and grandmother. Due to pandemic restrictions, a private Service will be held in Warwick, MA. To share a memory or offer a condolence, visit: www.concordfuneral.com View the online memorial for Lois Ann (Goldsbury) MACY