|
|
CHRISTOPHER, Lois Arlene (Powell) December 8. Wife for 58 years to the late Earl Christopher. She is survived by three sons, David and wife Malka of Honolulu, HI, Mark and wife Victoria of Winthrop, ME, and Joseph and wife Allyson of Ipswich, MA, and three cherished grandchildren, Luke, Austin and Laurel Christopher. Predeceased by three brothers, Herbert, Ray and Howard. Her Funeral Mass will be held from McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Saturday, December 14, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Maria Goretti Church, 112 Chestnut St., Lynnfield, at 10am. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the Funeral Home on Friday, December 13, from 4-7pm. Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery in Lynnfield. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 11, 2019