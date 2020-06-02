|
|
ARTHUR, Lois (Shiller) A 19-year resident of Medway, MA passed away on May 30, 2020. She grew up in Scarsdale, NY. After graduating from Scarsdale High School, she was awarded a B.A. from Smith College in 1956. In 1960, she married her beloved, Wallace Arthur. In January, they celebrated with their family 60 years of happy matrimony. They raised their three sons, David (Riva), Edward (May) and Stephen in Harrington Park, NJ. In turn their three sons have produced four grandchildren: Adrienne, Isabel, Emma and Brent. Also surviving are her cherished sister and brother-in-law Carol and Raymond Tillman and family. While a mostly stay-at-home mother until her youngest went to high school, she earned an M.A. from Fairleigh Dickinson University, following which she taught there for 13 years. While she always gave high priority to her family, she was a strong feminist as attested to by her volunteer work with the League of Women Voters, Planned Parenthood and many politicians who supported these groups' ideals. She was a talented pianist who especially loved the works of Chopin and Schumann. With "Wally" she traveled to over 60 countries, often to see the art of Peter Bruegel, whom she "met" in fourth grade. Her generosity, optimism, cheerfulness, enthusiasm and love will be greatly missed. Services and Interment are private. For guestbook, visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on June 3, 2020