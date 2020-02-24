Boston Globe Obituaries
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
781-862-1800
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:00 AM
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint Brigid Church
Lexington, MA
View Map
LOIS B. (TOMPSON) CROCKER

LOIS B. (TOMPSON) CROCKER Obituary
CROCKER, Lois B. (Tompson) Of Westwood, February 22, 2020. Wife of the late Dr. Dean Crocker. Mother of Kimberley C. Pearson and her husband Steven of Brewster, Carmen C. Mincy and her husband Jeffrey of Lexington, and Louis Crocker and his wife Johnnie Ann of Elgin, SC. Sister of Evelyn Pushor of Falmouth, ME. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren, Deanna, John, Brett, Rhys, Aidan, Karli, and Colin, and by many nieces and nephews.

Early in her career as a Registered Nurse in Maine, she was lauded for saving the life of a young surgical patient using the then-new technique of cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Upon her marriage, she worked in the surgical suite at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Montreal, Quebec, becoming proficient in the French language in just a few months. Following the birth of her children, she volunteered extensively with children's organizations, including the Boston Children's Hospital, The Home for Little Wanderers, Boston Children's Museum, and Dedham Family Services. She also served on the Board of the Dedham Women's Exchange and Fairbanks Garden Club.

Funeral from the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON, Saturday, February 29, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass at Saint Brigid Church, Lexington, at 10am. Visiting Hours Friday, from 4pm to 8pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Donations in her memory may be made to The Home for Little Wanderers: https://secure2.convio.net/hlw/site/Donation2?idb=610664959&df_id=1200&1200.donation=root&mfc_pref=T Burial will be private. Lexington 781-862-1800

www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 25, 2020
