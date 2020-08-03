Boston Globe Obituaries
LOIS BROOKS (MURPHY) DOHERTY

DOHERTY, Lois Brooks (Murphy) Age 75, passed away suddenly on July 31st, 2020 at South Shore Hospital. She was born in Boston, a daughter of the late Kenneth and Hedvig (Newman) Murphy of Quincy and Martha's Vineyard. She attended North Quincy High school and graduated with honors from both Quincy Junior College and Northeastern University. Lois worked in the technical publications field until the birth of her children, when she became a stay-at-home mom. Her most recent job was at Rockland High School, where she assisted in running the school library. She was a former volunteer in Rockland schools and the town library. She had also been a member of the Rockland Country Garden Club and the Book Club. She was an active communicant of Holy Family church, where she was a Eucharistic minister and a member of Outreach, bringing communion to the homebound and to residents of nursing homes. She found great pleasure in her family, her flower gardens, reading, bird watching, movies and plays, and going out to lunch with her friends. She leaves her devoted husband William J., her son Edward and his wife Misty of Portsmouth, NH, her son William of Medford and his partner Megan, her sister Priscilla (Pam) Peterson of Greenland, NH, her brother Frank Murphy and his wife Carol of Santa Fe, NM, one grandson Robert and two step-grandchildren Christopher and Daisy. Predeceased by sister Judith A. DeFilippo and her husband Gerald of Hingham, MA and brother-in-law Robert Peterson of Greenland, NH. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Lois was a very loving person and was a great friend to all. Donations in Lois's name may be made to the Rockland Memorial Library, 20 Belmont St., Rockland, MA 02370, or to the Last Resort Cat Shelter, 1126 Broadway, Hanover, MA 02339. Visiting Hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 45 East Water St., ROCKLAND, on Thursday, from 4-7 PM. Due to Covid-19 and social distancing, the Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Family Church, 403 Union St., Rockland, on Friday at 9 AM and will be private. The family invites all who wish to the Graveside Service (approx 10 AM) at Holy Family Cemetery, 92 Centre Ave., Rockland. For directions and to sign Lois's online guestbook, please visit SullivanFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2020
