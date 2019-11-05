|
|
CAIL, Lois (Ghen) Of Boca Raton, FL, formerly of Newton, entered into rest on November 3, 2019. Beloved wife of Mickey Cail. Devoted mother of Faith Kaplan and her husband Bernard, and Matthew Cail. Cherished grandmother of Jenna Kaplan, Ilyse Kennedy and her husband Brandon, and Maximilian Cail. Adored great-grandmother of Camilla and Levi Kennedy. Loving sister of the late Bobbie Tilzer. She leaves behind many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. A graduate of the University of Miami with a degree in Education, Lois moved to Boston in 1951 when she married Mickey, the love of her life. Lois was a philanthropist. She was a member of ORT and involved with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). She supported many charities, including the Boston hospitals. A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, November 7th at 9:45 a.m. at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham Street, Sharon. Memorial Observance will follow in the clubhouse at The Farm, 99 Florence Street, Newton until 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lois's memory may be made to the ADL New England and Dana-Farber. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel Brookline 617-232-9300 www.stanetskybrookline.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 6, 2019