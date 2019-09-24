|
McCARTHY, Lois E. (Robillard) Age 80, a 50-year resident of Chelmsford, passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 21st, following a long battle with Parkinson's disease. She was the wife of the late John T. McCarthy, who died Jan. 19th, 2007. She was born in Somerville on March 10th,1939 where she grew up, and was a graduate of Somerville High School. Lois was the youngest of 13 children of the late Joseph & Daisy Robillard. Lois worked in her early years as a key punch operator for RCA Co. & Puritan Dress Co. She retired in 2009 from Mitre Corp., where she worked in the mail department in Bedford, MA for 20 years. Lois was a communicant of St Mary's Church in Chelmsford. She was a member of the Knights of Columbus and enjoyed traveling, family get-togethers, reading and movies. She also loved to decorate for all the holidays. Lois is survived by four children; James McCarthy and wife Maria of Lowell, Michele Thorne of Winchendon, Karen Hudgins and husband Jeff of Hudson, NH and Sean McCarthy of Lowell, MA. She also leaves her grandchildren; Ashely & Justin Hudgins, Frank, Tyler, Michaela & Haylee Thorne, four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren of James and Maria McCarthy. Lois leaves two brothers, Edward Robillard and Gene Robillard and wife Kay, and many loving sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins. Visiting Hours: Visitation will be held on Friday from 9 to 10:30 am at the Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD, followed by her Funeral Mass at 11:00 am at St. Mary Parish, 25 North Rd., Chelmsford. Interment in Pine Ridge Cemetery, Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Parkinson's Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305. For directions and online guestbook, please visit chelmsfordfuneralhome.com and find us on Facebook.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 25, 2019