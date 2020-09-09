1/
LOIS GOLDSTEIN
GOLDSTEIN, Lois Lois (Oppenheim) Goldstein died peacefully at home on September 8, 2020. She was 93. Beloved wife of the late Earl Goldstein, she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Charlotte(Berger) Oppenheim. Loving mother of Emily Miller, Robert Goldstein and Lewis Goldstein. She was the cherished grandmother of Scott Miller, Greg Miller and Calliope Goldstein. Dear sister of Stephen Oppenheim and Norma Skoler. Lois loved swimming, playing tennis, her psychotherapy practice, and many other parts of an active and loved life. Many cherished hours were spent swimming at the South Shore YMCA or on Nantasket Beach, her signature white bathing cap popping in and out of the waves. She loved learning and helping people live happier lives. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, a private funeral service will be held for family and friends. The family will also not be able to observe Shiva. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date. Schlossberg Family's Chapel on the Hill (781) 828-6990 www.schlossbergchapel.com


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
