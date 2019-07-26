Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
475 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 821-4600
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
475 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Sharon Memorial Park
Sharon, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LOIS GUINESS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LOIS (GREEN) GUINESS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LOIS (GREEN) GUINESS Obituary
GUINESS, Lois (Green) Of Hingham formerly of Falmouth, MA. Entered into rest on Friday, July 26, 2019 at the age of 88. She was the beloved wife of the late Laurence Stuart Guiness. Devoted mother of Mark Guiness, David S. Guiness & his wife Sherri, and Richard Guiness & his wife Cindy. Loving sister of Shirley Efroymson-Kahn. Cherished grandmother of Michael Guiness & his wife Sarina, Matthew Guiness, and Joshua Guiness. She will also be remembered by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, CANTON, MA on Sunday, July 28th at 12 Noon, followed by burial at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon. Memorial observance will be held at the Derby Clubhouse at Linden Ponds, 300 Linden Ponds Way, Hingham, MA on Sunday following services until 5:30PM and will continue on Monday, July 29th from 5PM to 9PM at the home of David & Sherri Guiness. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to the , 260 Cochituate Road, #200, Framingham, MA 01701. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel (781) 821-4600 www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LOIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
Download Now