GUINESS, Lois (Green) Of Hingham formerly of Falmouth, MA. Entered into rest on Friday, July 26, 2019 at the age of 88. She was the beloved wife of the late Laurence Stuart Guiness. Devoted mother of Mark Guiness, David S. Guiness & his wife Sherri, and Richard Guiness & his wife Cindy. Loving sister of Shirley Efroymson-Kahn. Cherished grandmother of Michael Guiness & his wife Sarina, Matthew Guiness, and Joshua Guiness. She will also be remembered by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, CANTON, MA on Sunday, July 28th at 12 Noon, followed by burial at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon. Memorial observance will be held at the Derby Clubhouse at Linden Ponds, 300 Linden Ponds Way, Hingham, MA on Sunday following services until 5:30PM and will continue on Monday, July 29th from 5PM to 9PM at the home of David & Sherri Guiness. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to the , 260 Cochituate Road, #200, Framingham, MA 01701. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel (781) 821-4600 www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 27, 2019