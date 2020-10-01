HARRIS, Lois Lois F. Harris, age 95, died on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Atria Marland Place in Andover. The daughter of the late Henry and Addie Bemis, Lois was born in Fitzwilliam, New Hampshire on May 11, 1925. A longtime resident of Andover, Lois was involved in the Free Christian Church community along with other clubs. She was a member of the Sunrise Singers, as well as the Andover Sister Towns Association. Lois also enjoyed solving jigsaw puzzles, knitting, doing crafts, and reading historical novels. Lois was predeceased by her husband, John. She is survived by five children, John Harris III, and his wife, Pamela, of Georgetown, MA, Paul Harris and his fiancée, Kimber Epps-Reynolds, of Fitzwilliam, NH, Carol Callan and her husband, Arthur, of Stoneham, MA, Sue Ahearn and her husband, Mike, of Lunenburg, MA, and Laurie Waitkevitch and her husband, Tim, of North Andover, MA. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island, https://massri.wish.org/
A service and burial were held at Spring Grove Cemetery in Andover, MA. For online condolences, please visit www.contefuneralhomes.com View the online memorial for Lois HARRIS