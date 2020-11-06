JOHNSON, Lois Hilda Beloved daughter, sister, partner, aunt, and friend – passed away peacefully at home in Jamaica Plain on October 31, 2020 of natural causes. She was 89 years old. Lois Hilda Johnson was born on August 21, 1931 in Stoneham, MA. She grew up in a duplex in Everett surrounded by a loving extended family. The Christian Science faith she was raised in was a constant source of support her entire life. Lois attended Boston University and received a BA in Education and a Master's Degree in Journalism. After graduating, she moved briefly to San Francisco and worked for the Presidio Army Base, then returned to Boston and worked at the Christian Science Monitor. In the early 1960's, Lois started working at WGBH, first with Julia Child and David Ives, and then as a producer – traveling around the country to make educational programs for young minority children. When funding for the educational programming dried up, Lois got her realtor's license and spent 40 years tromping up and down the streets of Boston. If you named an address in any part of the city, she would know where it was. From her 30's until she died, Lois was a powerhouse in the gay and lesbian rights movement. For 20 years, she was President of Boston's Daughters of Bilitis (DOB), which was the only lesbian organization with chapters across the country in the 1970's. She and her partner, Sheri, were also very active in the LGBT Aging Project and had starring roles in Stu Maddux's film, Gen Silent. At the time of her death, she was working on a book project chronicling the lives of lesbians in the DOB. One of the happiest moments in Lois' life was getting legally married to Sheri in 2008. We have lost a bright light in our lives. Lois will be deeply missed by families and friends. She is survived by her partner of 57 years, Sheri Barden, niece Barbara Takahashi of San Diego, and great-nephew Nick Takahashi and great-niece Anna Takahashi of San Diego. All Services for Lois are currently private. A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lois' memory may be made to an animal charity of your choice
.