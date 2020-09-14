1/1
LOIS I. (HARNEY) VAUGHAN
VAUGHAN, Lois I. (Harney) Of Arlington, on Sept. 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert S. Vaughan. Loving mother of John S. Vaughan and his wife Maryann of Wells, ME, Kathy Felton of Farmington, NH, Patricia Vaughan of Billerica, Paul Vaughan of Billerica, Laurie Meurer of Billerica, Robert C. Vaughan of Woburn, and Linda Vaughan and her husband Tom Sydell of Framingham. Loving grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 3. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours in Shawsheen Funeral Home, 281 Great Rd., BEDFORD, on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, 4pm to 7pm. Family and friends invited; masks must be worn at all times and social distance maintained. More info and directions:

www.shawsheenfuneralhome.com

Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Shawsheen Funeral Home
281 Great Road
Bedford, MA 01730
(781) 275-7706
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
September 14, 2020
I will miss you Lois. Rest peacefully my friend. Until we meet again.
Nancy
Nancy
Friend
