VAUGHAN, Lois I. (Harney) Of Arlington, on Sept. 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert S. Vaughan. Loving mother of John S. Vaughan and his wife Maryann of Wells, ME, Kathy Felton of Farmington, NH, Patricia Vaughan of Billerica, Paul Vaughan of Billerica, Laurie Meurer of Billerica, Robert C. Vaughan of Woburn, and Linda Vaughan and her husband Tom Sydell of Framingham. Loving grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 3. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours in Shawsheen Funeral Home, 281 Great Rd., BEDFORD, on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, 4pm to 7pm. Family and friends invited; masks must be worn at all times and social distance maintained. More info and directions: