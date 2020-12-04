PAVLAKIS, Lois J. (Carver) "Lighten up and enjoy life. We have today and do not know what tomorrow will bring." Lois Jane (Carver) Pavlakis entered into rest on December 2, 2020. Lois was the beloved daughter to the late Abraham and Sophie Carver and her stepmother, the late Marcella Carver. Lois leaves behind her husband of 50 years, Paul Pavlakis of Greece and Boynton Beach, Florida, the late Paul H. Quint, and her two wonderful daughters; Nancy Scholnick and Stephanie Weinstein. Lois was a favorite mother-in-law to David Scholnick and Jason Weinstein as well as cherished grandmother (Meme) to Andrew and Matthew Scholnick, and Alexa and Gregory Weinstein. Lois also leaves behind her caring sister, Marsha Futterman, her brother-in-law, Carl Futterman, Judy and James Singer, her niece Wendy Camassar, her husband Steve, two great-nieces, Sydnie and Gabrielle Camassar and her late nephew, Steven Futterman. She also leaves behind many adoring cousins, and fans! Lois was born in Boston, and always called herself "a city girl." Lois was a lifelong member of Hadassah, more recently holding a position on the board. Lois loved working part-time in the office at Temple Sinai in Sharon alongside her cousin, June Liebert. Lois traveled all over the world with her husband Paul and had a great passion for fashion and politics. Lois made everyone laugh, especially the ladies of Aberdeen! Lois was gorgeous, smart, articulate, and often voiced her opinions in 'scathing' emails! Lois will always remain a bright guiding light for all of us who loved her. Donations can be made in Lois' memory to Jewish Family and Children's Services 1430 Main Street, Waltham MA 02451. Visiting Hours: Private