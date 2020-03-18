|
|
PILL, Lois J. (Cohen) Our dearest Lois passed away in peace and serenity on March 16th at the age of 85 due to complications related to her long history of Parkinson's disease. She was the daughter of the late Sydney and Lena Cohen, wife of Alfred, her beloved husband of 64 years; devoted mother of Jeffrey and David Pill, spouses Linda and Hillary; loving grandmother of Jake, Liza and Hannah; dear sister of (Sara) Rita Falk and the late Stanley Cohen. Her extended survival was a tribute to her extraordinary caregivers, Lidia Contreras and Yovana Chavez. Lois, a longtime resident of Newton, was educated at Wheaton College, Norton, Massachusetts and Boston University, after which she became an elementary school teacher in both Virginia and Newton; later engaging in a distinguished second career of nearly thirty years at the family business, having become the Fulfillment Manager of lighting products sold by major national marketing firms, starting in the very early days of online business. Once again, we are reminded of "Burnt Pearls" by Yiddish poet and Holocaust survivor Abraham Sutzkever in which he wrote: "If you die, I shall remain As the pit of the plum Contains in itself The tree, the nest and the bird and all else" ……….and thus, Lois' family is today the legacy of her life's work. Her undying virtue, kindness, sympathy and generosity is of some consolation to all who knew and loved her. Funeral Services will be private, due to the Covid-19 assembly restrictions. A Memorial Service will be take place at a later date. Donations may be made in her name to . Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020