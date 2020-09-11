SUPRIA, Lois Jean (McArthur) Lois passed away peacefully after a short illness. She leaves three children, Lisa, Mark, and Rachel, numerous relatives, and many friends from her years living in Carlisle, Massachusetts, Intervale, New Hampshire, and Naples, Florida. She was predeceased by her husband of over 50 years, Joseph Edward Spuria, in 2012. Born in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Lois grew up in Belmont, attended Belmont High School and graduated from Boston University in 1953 with a BS in Business Administration. Lois worked in a Boston accounting firm until she married her childhood sweetheart, Joe, in 1959. Lois and Joe moved to Carlisle, built a house, and raised a family. They lived in Carlisle for over 35 years where Lois was known for her sense of humor and love of entertaining. She hosted many functions creating wonderful and memorable times for family and friends. Lois also loved crossword puzzles, reading, fussing over her cats, as well as many other family pets. After spending many cold winters in New England, Joe and Lois moved permanently to Florida and spent countless days enjoying the sunshine and making a lot of new friends. Lois will be interred in Massachusetts. A Memorial get-together will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please wear a mask, stay healthy, and hope for a bright future. For online condolences, visit www.Fullernaples.com View the online memorial for Lois Jean (McArthur) SUPRIA