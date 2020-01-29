Boston Globe Obituaries
MacDONALD, Lois K. Retired Dedham PD, of Mansfield, formerly of Hyde Park, passed away January 28th. Beloved mother of Heather C. MacDonald of Mansfield. Daughter of the late Ruth I. (Carpenter) and Robert B. MacDonald. Sister of Joyce L. McGibbon and her husband David Myers of South Hadley, Carol L. MacDonald of Mansfield, and Robert B. MacDonald and his wife Ann of Canton. Also survived by 1 niece, 5 nephews and her 4 legged friends Keegan and Sheldon. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Sunday, 2-5 pm. Funeral Service at the Congregational Church of Mansfield, 17 West St., Mansfield, Monday morning at 11 am. Burial private. For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 30, 2020
