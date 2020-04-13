|
|
CAPORAL, Lois Kendrew Age 89, of Needham, Massachusetts, died April 10, 2020. Lois leaves her 4 children Cynthia Caporal Tamkin and her husband Jonathan of Needham, MA, Kendrew Caporal of Brookline, MA, Laura Geilen and her husband Mario of Hillsdale, NY and Bruce Caporal and his wife Michelle of Waltham, MA. Lois also leaves 8 grandchildren Ronja and her husband Ty Elliston, Nikolas, Ruben and Susanna Geilen and Andrew, Richard, Dylan and Jennifer Tamkin and 2 great-grandchildren Mateo and Esmae Elliston. She was predeceased by her husband Lawrence A. Caporal, Jr., her parents A.E. Kendrew and Melinda Ide Kendrew and her sister Nancy Kendrew Bell. Lois was born in 1931 in Williamsburg, VA, where she attended Matthew Whaley High, graduated from the College of William and Mary and was a lifetime member of Phi Beta Phi. She moved to Boston where she met her husband Larry. Lois and Larry lived in Brookline, MA for over 35 years, where she was very active in All Saints Parish, where she was one of the founders of the Corner Co-op Nursery school. She was an avid gardener and member of the MA Horticultural Society. Lois spent her summers at her family's beloved Elm Point in Tuftonboro, NH on Lake Winnipesaukee and she and Larry retired to Wolfeboro in 1995, where they were very active with a variety of interests, including in the Wolfeboro Garden Club, Governor Wentworth Arts Council and the Mirror Lake Community Church. Lois was also a lifelong member of Colonial Dames. Lois treated everyone with love and kindness and in turn was loved by everyone she knew. A Celebration of her Life will be held in the future. Remembrances can be made to Colonial Williamsburg Foundation www.colonialwilliamsburg.org The Lakes Region Conservation Trust lrct.org or to All Saints Parrish, Brookline, MA allsaintsbrookline.org To share a memory of Lois, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 14, 2020