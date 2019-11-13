Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-0811
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Canton, MA
View Map
LOIS M. (HARRIS) ALESSI

LOIS M. (HARRIS) ALESSI Obituary
ALESSI, Lois M. (Harris) Of Easton, formerly of Canton, passed away November 8th. Beloved wife of Arthur Alessi. Mother of Scott Alessi and his wife Joanna of Canton and Stephen Alessi and his wife Regina of Stoughton. Grandmother of Brooke, Taylor, Colin and Anthony. Sister of Patricia DeVeer of Easton and the late John and Edward Harris. Aunt of Michelle Campbell of Easton and Cathy Harris of Quincy. Relatives and friends invited to attend a Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church, Canton, Monday, November 18th at 10 am. Visiting Hours omitted, Burial private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Canton Veteran's Service Department, 801 Washington St., Canton, MA 02021. For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 15, 2019
