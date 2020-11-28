MAHONEY, Lois M. (Hamilton) Age 87, of Peabody, formerly of Malden, November 11, 2020. Wife of the late Richard "Dick" Mahoney. Beloved mother of Rick Mahoney and his wife Jeanne of Mansfield, Scott G. Mahoney and his wife Regina of Concord, NC, Moira Goldstein and her husband Michael of Burlington. Grammy of Kristin and her husband Joe Cataldo, Timothy, Jacob, Joshua, Kelsi, and Daniel. Gigi of Joseph and Michael. Graveside Services Monday, November 30, 1:00 pm, at Forest Dale Cemetery, 150 Forest St., Malden. Covid-19 precautions, with masks and social distancing will be in effect. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. For guestbook, please go to www.burnsfuneralhomemalden.com