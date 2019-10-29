|
|
RAND, Lois M. (Marks) Of Concord, MA, passed away in her sleep on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the age of 92. She graduated from Mass School of Art, and then used her talents to paint both professionally and recreationally for many years. Her legacy includes portraits of her children, and many other works of art. Later she shifted her artistic talents to re-purposing old wooden furniture into decorative pieces. Lois always enjoyed staying on the Cape and going for a swim at Old Silver Beach. She was a lovely, friendly, and compassionate woman, beloved by her husband and all who knew her. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, four children, six grandchildren and two sisters. Funeral services will be held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, CANTON, MA on Friday, November 1st at 10:30am, followed by burial at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon, MA. On Saturday, November 2nd from 1pm to 4pm, the family will hold an open house at Lois' residence in Concord. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 30, 2019