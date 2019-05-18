SAUL, Lois W. (Whitman) Of Manchester, NH, formerly of Merrimack, NH and Arlington, MA, died peacefully on May 14, 2019 at her home at Birch Hill Manor in Manchester, NH. Born in Arlington on March 20, 1922, she was the daughter of Chester Robie and Carolyn Wilson (Whittemore) Whitman and sister of the late Priscilla (Whitman) Perkins. She was raised in Arlington and attended Arlington High School and Hickox Secretarial School before working at the Cambridgeport Savings Bank. In 1947, she married Arthur D. Saul, Jr., who predeceased her in 1977. She is survived by her five children, Arthur Davis and his wife Meg of Lawton, OK, Harold Whittemore of Nashua, NH, Richard Drake and his wife Charlotte of Dedham, MA, Peter Brooks and his wife Janice of Carlisle, MA, Nancy Gates (Saul) Anderson and her husband Jeffrey of Stratham, NH, and nineteen grandchildren and great-grandchildren. While raising a family of five children, she was also active in the Arlington Historical Society, Florence Crittenden League, and Lend-a-Hand and supported her husband's long-term commitment to serving Arlington in various elected municipal leadership positions. She also maintained her own family's historic Arlington legacy as a direct descendant of Captain Samuel Whittemore, the Revolutionary War era patriot and hero, and Amos Whittemore, the celebrated inventor, both Arlington natives. Following the death of her husband, she worked as Assistant Town Clerk in the Arlington Town Clerk's office before retiring to Merrimack, NH and later to Birch Hill. Services will be private. In Celebration of her long Life and in thanks to the dedication and friendships with the Pearl Manor staff at Birch Hill, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Birch Hill Terrance, 200 Alliance Way, Manchester, NH 03102.



View the online memorial for Lois W. (Whitman) SAUL Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2019