TATAKIS, Lola L. Of Wellesley, passed away in Manchester, NH on July 27, 2020. She was 89. Lola was born and raised in Fall River and finished third in her graduating class at Durfee High School. She was a teacher at the Carter School in Needham for many years and was also an active member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Weston. At St. Demetrios, she sang and played the organ with the choir, and was Past President of the Ladies Philoptochos. She loved gardening, arts & crafts and will be remembered for her cooking, especially her stuffed grape leaves, fried zucchini, homemade bagels and homemade Kahlua. She was the devoted wife of the late George J. Tatakis, the loving mother of Maria I. Tatakis of Natick and James G Tatakis and his wife Veneta of Bedford, NH and dear grandmother of Chris and Steph Milona and George and Anna Tatakis. She was predeceased by her sister, Mary Lymberis. Services were private. A donation, in Lola's memory, to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 57 Brown St, Weston, MA 02493, would be greatly appreciated. To share a memory or send a note of condolence to Lola's family, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home Needham 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 2, 2020