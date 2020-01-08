|
COLLETTA, Lola Maria (DiCesare) Age 81, of North Andover and formerly of Melrose, passed away on January 8, 2020 at her home. She was born in Vittorito, Italy on June 16, 1938, the daughter of the late Antonio and Angela (Santilli) DiCesare. Lola came to the United States when she was 13 years old and attended Everett High School, where she graduated in 1956. After graduation, she went to Salem State Teacher's College where she graduated in 1960 with a Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education. Lola was predeceased by her former husband, Carmine Colletta, and together they moved to Melrose to raise their family for 35 years. Lola taught at the Ripley Elementary School for more than 20 years, and after her teaching career, went to work for Macy's Department Store and earned the distinction of being a "Diamond Star." She retired in 2014. Lola is survived by her children; Salvatore Colletta and his wife Ann Marie of North Andover, Vallerie Colletta of Andover, Norma Colletta of North Andover and Anna Colletta of Dracut. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Caroline Colletta, Isabella Jackson, Peter Colletta, Julia Jackson and Shalini Navsaria and many nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her brother, Americo DiCesare. Visiting Hours: Family and friends may call on Friday from 4 to 8 PM at the Conte Funeral Home, 17 Third Street, NORTH ANDOVER, MA 01845. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, 11:30 AM at St. Michael Church in North Andover. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. Memorial contributions may be made to the , at or to 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
