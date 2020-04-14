|
|
MATERA, Lola (Fratelli) 1927-2020
Beloved wife of the late James F. Matera, passed away on April 14, 2020 in Harwich, MA at the age of 92. She leaves behind a loving son, James G. Matera and his wife, Simi; daughter, Lisa Holland and her husband, Patrick; and daughter, Judith Viola and her husband, James. She leaves six grandchildren, Avery and Matthew Matera, Kelsey and Tess Holland, Jamie Viola Chambers and Jackie Viola. Born in Boston, Lola and Jim raised their children in Medford, MA. After spending every summer on Cape Cod, they made a life there in Dennis, which Lola called home for nearly forty years. Our heartfelt thanks to the team and all her friends at Wingate Harwich. She will be greatly missed, but will live on in our memories. Services are private.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 15, 2020