LOLA (GIANNOCCARO) MAYO

LOLA (GIANNOCCARO) MAYO Obituary
MAYO, Lola (Giannoccaro) Of Winthrop formerly of East Boston, on December 3, 2019. Born on April 27, 1923 to the late Vito and Almina (Dei Rocini) who emigrated from Italy. Beloved wife of 68 years to the late Raymond. Devoted mother of Deborah Mayo, and Bradley Mayo and his wife Linda all of Winthrop. Dear sister of the late Gloria Manning, Romeo Giannoccaro, Lillian Danna, Antonio Giannoccaro, Florence Giannoccaro, Josephine Ryder, Anna Graves, and John Giannoccaro. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, REVERE on Saturday, December 7th at 8:45 am. Followed by a Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church, Winthrop at 10:00am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours will be Friday from 3:00-7:00 pm. Lola was born and raised in East Boston, graduated East Boston High School class of 1941, before moving to Winthrop in 1975. Donations may be made in Lola's memory to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno

Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 6, 2019
