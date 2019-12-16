|
KELLEY, Lola T. (Thachuck) Age 93, of Swampscott and formally of Boston, entered into rest on December 13, 2019. She was born to her beloved parents Emil and Helen (Usechick) Thachuk on January 15, 1926. She was the wife of the late Paul S. Kelley, Sr. of South Dennis, MA. Lola graduated from Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester, in 1944. She would later go on to work for Northeastern University as the administrative assistant in the treasury until her retirement in 1996. Her loving son Paul Kelley and his wife Judy, her sister Sonia Ross, her four nephews Stephen, Gary, David and Dougless Ross, and her niece Annie Gudians survive her. Lola was predeceased by her loving parents, her beloved son Howard Kelley and dear siblings Walter Thachuk, and Vera Doucot. All who had the pleasure of knowing her will miss her dearly. Visiting Hours: Lola's Visitation will be held in the Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home, 157 Maple St., LYNN, on Thursday, December 19, 2019, from 10am-12pm, with a Service in the Funeral Home to follow at 12:00pm. Lola's Burial will be at the Swampscott Cemetery, Swampscott. To share a memory, condolences and online register book, please visit www.cuffemcginn.com. Donations can be made to the Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave, Salem, MA 01970 in memory of Lola.
