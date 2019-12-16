Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home
157 Maple Street
Lynn, MA 01904
(781) 599-3901
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home
157 Maple Street
Lynn, MA 01904
View Map
Service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home
157 Maple Street
Lynn, MA 01904
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LOLA KELLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LOLA T. (THACHUCK) KELLEY


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LOLA T. (THACHUCK) KELLEY Obituary
KELLEY, Lola T. (Thachuck) Age 93, of Swampscott and formally of Boston, entered into rest on December 13, 2019. She was born to her beloved parents Emil and Helen (Usechick) Thachuk on January 15, 1926. She was the wife of the late Paul S. Kelley, Sr. of South Dennis, MA. Lola graduated from Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester, in 1944. She would later go on to work for Northeastern University as the administrative assistant in the treasury until her retirement in 1996. Her loving son Paul Kelley and his wife Judy, her sister Sonia Ross, her four nephews Stephen, Gary, David and Dougless Ross, and her niece Annie Gudians survive her. Lola was predeceased by her loving parents, her beloved son Howard Kelley and dear siblings Walter Thachuk, and Vera Doucot. All who had the pleasure of knowing her will miss her dearly. Visiting Hours: Lola's Visitation will be held in the Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home, 157 Maple St., LYNN, on Thursday, December 19, 2019, from 10am-12pm, with a Service in the Funeral Home to follow at 12:00pm. Lola's Burial will be at the Swampscott Cemetery, Swampscott. To share a memory, condolences and online register book, please visit www.cuffemcginn.com. Donations can be made to the Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave, Salem, MA 01970 in memory of Lola.

View the online memorial for Lola T. (Thachuck) KELLEY
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LOLA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -