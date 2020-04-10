|
ASH, Loraine (Griffin) Of Revere, passed away on April 9, 2020 at the age of 96. Born and raised in South Boston on November 14, 1923 to the late Timothy and Katherine (Tracey). She was the devoted wife of the late George A. Ash. Cherished mother of the late George Gabriel Ash. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Loraine was a graduate of Milton High and studied at Boston College. She was a professional Spanish Flamenco dancer who went by the name "Lorita." Her true passion was dance and she passed that along to her dance students. She had an appreciation for history and loved studying and writing about it, especially the history of Boston. Loraine wrote for several local newspapers and publications. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her. In accordance with the CDC, Mass. Department of Public Health, Archdiocese of Boston guidelines and local restrictions on gatherings and congregations due to COVID-19, all Services will be privately held. Interment Fairview Cemetery in Boston. For guestbook, please visit www.buonfiglio.com Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020