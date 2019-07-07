Boston Globe Obituaries
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Mary's Church
9 Herbert St.
Melrose, MA
Interment
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Puritan Lawn Memorial Park
Lake st.
Peabody, MA
Resources
More Obituaries for LORAINE CAMPBELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LORAINE (GREGORIE) CAMPBELL

LORAINE (GREGORIE) CAMPBELL Obituary
CAMPBELL, Loraine (Gregoire) July 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John S. "Jack" Campbell. Loving mother of Dale McCarthy & her husband John of FL, Richard Campbell & his wife Linda of NH and Lauren Payne & her husband William Swanson of Pembroke. Cherished grandmother of 9 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Caring sister of William Gregoire & his wife Mary of Kingston and Ruthann Dow of Melrose. Also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Visiting Hours will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 4-7PM. Procession from the Gately Funeral Home on Thursday, July 11th at 10:45AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary's Church, 9 Herbert St., Melrose at 11:30AM. Relatives & friends respectfully invited to attend. Burial in Puritan Lawn Cemetery, Peabody. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For directions & to sign online condolence visit

www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home

781-665-1949
Published in The Boston Globe on July 8, 2019
