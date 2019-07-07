|
CAMPBELL, Loraine (Gregoire) July 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John S. "Jack" Campbell. Loving mother of Dale McCarthy & her husband John of FL, Richard Campbell & his wife Linda of NH and Lauren Payne & her husband William Swanson of Pembroke. Cherished grandmother of 9 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Caring sister of William Gregoire & his wife Mary of Kingston and Ruthann Dow of Melrose. Also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Visiting Hours will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 4-7PM. Procession from the Gately Funeral Home on Thursday, July 11th at 10:45AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary's Church, 9 Herbert St., Melrose at 11:30AM. Relatives & friends respectfully invited to attend. Burial in Puritan Lawn Cemetery, Peabody. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For directions & to sign online condolence visit
