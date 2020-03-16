Boston Globe Obituaries
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
781-862-1800
LORAINE MOYER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LORAINE T. (TODSON) MOYER

LORAINE T. (TODSON) MOYER Obituary
MOYER, Loraine T. (Todson) Of Arlington, formerly of Natick, March 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Alan R. Moyer. Loving mother of Carol M. Zaczkiewicz and her husband Louis of Lexington, Cynthia M. Lovewell and her husband Steven of Framingham, Charles A. Moyer and his wife Joanne of Mansfield, and Carl W. Moyer and his wife Silke of Wiesbaden, Germany. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren, Paul, Jonathan, Thomas, Christine, Daniel, Nicholas, Dylan, and Lilly.

Loraine was a native of Elgin, IL. She graduated from Cornell College, Mount Vernon, IA, with a degree in Biology. She was a Medical Technologist and Phlebotomist until the birth of her children. She was steadfast and constant in her love for her husband, children, and in-laws. She delighted in her grandchildren. She lived a life of service, to her family, her church, and her community. She was preceded in death by her infant son, Thomas, and by her husband, Alan Moyer.

A Memorial Service will be held May 2nd at Trinity Covenant Church, 7 Clematis Rd., Lexington, at 11:00 am (781-861-0780). In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Lexington 781-862-1800

www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 22, 2020
