LORENZO PETRUZZIELLO
1931 - 2020
PETRUZZIELLO, Lorenzo Of West Roxbury, November 15, 2020. Dear and devoted husband of over 65 years of Antonietta (DeGuglielmo). Loving father of Maria Petruzziello of Hyde Park, Luciano Petruzziello and his wife Helen of West Roxbury and Joseph Petruzziello and his wife Dona of Norfolk. Cherished grandfather "Nonno" of Jennifer, Jillian, Joseph, Angela and Joseph Perrone, Jenna and Lisa. Dear brother of Gennaro Petruzziello and his wife Rosa of Italy, Natalina Favorito and her husband Antonio of Roslindale, and the late Luisa, Giuseppe, Michele, Giovanni and Carmela. Dear brother-in-law of Francesco DeGuglielmo and Mary Lynch, Pellegrino and Giovanna DeGuglielmo, Enrichetta Marotta, Sr. Evelina DeGuglielmo, Charles and Jeanette DeGuglielmo, and Rita Paci and her husband Andrea. Also survived by many loving cousins, nieces and nephews. Visiting hours Wednesday 4-8 p.m. at the Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home 8 Spring St. (at the corner of Centre St.), WEST ROXBURY. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks must be worn and visitors must observe social distancing and limit their time in the Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lorenzo's memory may be made to the American Heart Assoc. 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Guestbook and obituary at www.KfouryFuneral.com. Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
8 Spring Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
617-325-3600
November 16, 2020
Sorry for your loss. We will pray and keep our thoughts with the family.
Lou & Patti Abbondanzio
