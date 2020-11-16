PETRUZZIELLO, Lorenzo Of West Roxbury, November 15, 2020. Dear and devoted husband of over 65 years of Antonietta (DeGuglielmo). Loving father of Maria Petruzziello of Hyde Park, Luciano Petruzziello and his wife Helen of West Roxbury and Joseph Petruzziello and his wife Dona of Norfolk. Cherished grandfather "Nonno" of Jennifer, Jillian, Joseph, Angela and Joseph Perrone, Jenna and Lisa. Dear brother of Gennaro Petruzziello and his wife Rosa of Italy, Natalina Favorito and her husband Antonio of Roslindale, and the late Luisa, Giuseppe, Michele, Giovanni and Carmela. Dear brother-in-law of Francesco DeGuglielmo and Mary Lynch, Pellegrino and Giovanna DeGuglielmo, Enrichetta Marotta, Sr. Evelina DeGuglielmo, Charles and Jeanette DeGuglielmo, and Rita Paci and her husband Andrea. Also survived by many loving cousins, nieces and nephews. Visiting hours Wednesday 4-8 p.m. at the Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home 8 Spring St. (at the corner of Centre St.), WEST ROXBURY. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks must be worn and visitors must observe social distancing and limit their time in the Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lorenzo's memory may be made to the American Heart Assoc.
